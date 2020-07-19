Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies from COVID-19

article

A well-known Houston restaurant owner has died of COVID-19.



Vincent "Bubba" Mandola was the owner of three family-run Italian restaurants in the Montrose and Midtown area including Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino's.

The Mandola family issued a statement of ‘Bubba's’ passing on Sunday stating for everyone to remain vigilant. “The Mandola family has lost one of our own to COVID, Vincent “Bubba” Mandola. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings. Vincent’s many friends and cousins, including Frank, will miss him dearly. Vincent is the owner of Nino’s, Grappino’s and Vincent’s. His staff and loyal patrons will miss him too. Please, please, please be vigilant out there. Remember we are ALL tired of this temporary way of life. Follow the guidelines anyway! This is a real thing effecting our families, friends and communities. Wear your masks. Wash your hands constantly. Stay home as much as possible. Keep your distance. Be skeptical WHILE you’re doing these things if that’s where you stand! We’re a family at Mandola’s Deli! That includes you—from our newest customers to our veterans who ate at Broadway. Let’s do this together. Stay safe and healthy!”

