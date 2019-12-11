Welch's The Nutcracker returns to Houston Ballet

It's that time of year where Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM's The Nutcracker takes center stage.

This is the fourth year where Welch's version is performed at The Wortham Center in Houston, running from November 29 to December 29.

"The Nutcracker is for everyone, transcending age and culture. It's a tradition of warmth and togetherness that we take great pride in sharing with our community," says Welch.

The Nutcracker at Wortham Center

With hundreds of roles, Welch's The Nutcracker offers the most opportunities in the ballet's body of work. All 61 Company dancers perform during the show run.

The professionals are joined by 344 young dancers - 313 students from Houston Ballet Academy and 31 locals from its open audition.

Advertisement

On average, more than 75,000 ballet goers attend the annual production.

Three of the 37 performances are dedicated to student matinees which expose children to the arts.

The general public can see the ballet for as little as $30 a ticket. Click here to purchase.