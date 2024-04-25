A deadly crash has shut down I-45 in both directions in La Marque, police say.

La Marque police say the crash occurred Thursday morning in the 1700 block of the I-45 Gulf Freeway between Highland Bayou Park and terminal overpass.

Authorities advise drivers to use Highway 6 and Highway 3 as alternate routes and to expect heavy delays.

Police say it appears that a pedestrian who was associated with a disabled vehicle in the area was struck by multiple vehicles and has died.

An investigation is underway at the scene.