Weekend protest held in Houston for Breonna Taylor

Peaceful protests took place in Houston Saturday for 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. Last week, a Kentucky jury decided not to directly charge Louisville police officers for the black woman’s death.



“I felt like I had to come today,” said Kasandra Jones. “I never met Breonna, but she’s a sister.”

Several groups joined the protest along Memorial Drive. Many of the demonstrators were chanting Breonna’s name.



“As Black people, we can’t trust our court system,” said Brandon Mack. “We can’t trust law enforcement. We can’t trust our legislator. It’s like we can’t trust any element of the system to truly fight on our behalf.”



Protests have taken place nationwide following the Kentucky jury’s decision to not directly charge the police officers for Taylor’s death. Some of the protests have involved violence.

In March, a no-knock warrant was issued at Taylor’s Louisville apartment for a drug investigation. No drugs were discovered and the possible suspect wasn’t there. However, Taylor’s boyfriend ended up firing a gun at police.



Police then shot back, hitting Taylor several times. One officer is being charged for shooting into a neighboring apartment’s wall.

“The wall got more justice than she got,” said Don Elliott. “We need someone to pay for an unjust killing.”



“The system is not working for us,” said Mack. “We’re demanding that it does work for us, or we’re going to build a new system.”

Saturday’s protests in Houston were peaceful. Some drivers showed their support by honking.



“Do I want to stay behind, or do I want to stand out?” asked Jones. “I want to stand out [even] If that means losing everything. I’m here today for my people, for all people, for justice.”