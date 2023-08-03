Texas DPS has announced a Houston man as this month's "featured fugitive."

53-year-old Johnny Leon Wilson is one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted and has been on the run since February of this year. That's when the Harris County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for murder.

HOUSTON: Houston man organized human smuggling ring, recruited drivers, ICE says

Wilson was arrested by the Houston Police Department for murder in 2019. He bonded out with an ankle monitor, but that has been either damaged or removed.

Johnny Leon Wilson, Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive

DPS and other agencies have arrested 25 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders this year so far.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The reward for information leading to Wilson's arrest has been increased to $4,000 if the tip is received this month. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to the authorities by calling Crime Stoppers (1-800-252-8477), or by submitting a tip through the DPS website or on Facebook.

All tips will be anonymous regardless of how they are submitted.