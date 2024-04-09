Walmart has settled a class action lawsuit concerning the pricing of certain weighted groceries and bagged fruit sold in its stores. The lawsuit, filed in October 2022, alleged that Walmart shoppers across the United States and Puerto Rico were charged more for certain "sold-by-weight" meat and seafood, including select fruit in bulk bags.

Although the company denied any wrongdoing, it has agreed to pay $45 million to settle the litigation. As part of the settlement, customers who purchased weighted groceries or bagged fruit during a specified period may be eligible for a cash payment.

The settlement covers purchases of weighted goods and bagged citrus made between October 19, 2018, and January 19, 2024. Weighted goods include meat, poultry, pork, and seafood sold by weight, while bagged citrus refers to organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags.

It's important to note that only purchases made in person at a Walmart retail store, supercenter, or neighborhood market in the United States and Puerto Rico are eligible for compensation. Online purchases, purchases for resale, or returned items are not part of the litigation and settlement.

To apply for the cash settlement, customers must submit a claim form either online or by mail. The claim form must be submitted by June 5, 2024, either electronically or postmarked by that date.

Customers can visit the settlement website, www.WalmartWeightedGroceriesSettlement.com, for more information, including product descriptions and a searchable list of UPCs for eligible items. Additionally, the Claims Administrator can be contacted via email at Info@WalmartWeightedGroceriesSettlement.com, by mail, or by calling 1-833-987-9998 for any questions or concerns regarding the settlement.