Pet owners, dogs getting attacked on the rise due to Houston's animal overpopulation crisis

Pet owners and dogs getting attacked are on the rise due to Houston's animal overpopulation crisis.

"I'm not going to watch my dog go through that again," said Michael Sanzo. "It was terrible."

Michael says it started like any other walk at his Spring Branch apartment complex.

"I saw this blur at first," he said. "Turned out it was a Pit, a short thick Pit Bull, and it was running at us."

When the stray Pit started biting Ace's (dog's name) leg, Michael says he pulled the Pit off Ace and yelled for help.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart you saved his life," Michael said to Tena Lundquist Faust co-president of Houston PetSet.

A post on NextDoor prompted Houston PetSet to donate funds for Ace's treatment.

He was rushed here to this dog and cat hospital at 1711 Telephone.

"I was afraid he was going to die," Michael said. "He probably would have died if I hadn't gotten him treated."

"It could have been so much worse," Tena said.