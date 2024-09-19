There is a heavy police presence in north Houston after the driver of a reportedly stolen car crashed into the fence of a home.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman reported constables were in the 2200 block of Autumn Spring Drive for a hit-and-run crash.

A car crashed into a residential gate and the driver left the scene before authorities arrived. He was described as a Black male with a black t-shirt and baggie blue jeans.

Herman says the vehicle was stolen with stolen license plates.