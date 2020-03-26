Waller County’s Cane Island to open free pop-up drive-in movie

article

Need to get out of the house and get entertained while social distancing?

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Waller County's Cane Island community is offering a pop-up drive-in movie theater this weekend.

Admission is free.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy a double-feature on a large, elevated screen from the comfort of your own car.

On Friday, they will be airing The Lion King at 6 p.m. followed by Avengers Endgame at 8 p.m. On Saturday, it will be Toy Story 4 at 6 p.m. followed by Knives Out at 8 p.m. On Sunday they will feature Aladdin at 2 p.m. followed by Fantastic Beasts at 4 p.m.

Cane Island’s pop-up drive-in has been set up for cars to park at a distance to allow for proper social distancing.

Pedestrians and bicycles are not allowed.

To reach the community’s pop-up drive-in, go to Cane Quarter, 2100 Cane Island Parkway, and follow the signs.



Cane Island’s onsite restaurant, The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, will deliver entrees, appetizers, cocktails, wine and beer right to your car.

Only credit cards and debit cards will be accepted.

