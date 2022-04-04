Visitation, funeral services set for Harris Co. Deputy Darren Almendarez

article

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez.

Deputy Almendarez was off-duty when he was killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on March 31. Authorities said he was shot while confronting catalytic converter thieves targeting his truck.

A visitation and funeral service will be held for Deputy Almendarez on Friday, April 8, at Humble First Assembly of God (1915 FM 1960 Bypass Rd.)

Family visitation begins at 10 a.m., and then public visitation will begin at 11 a.m.

The service begins at noon. Following the service, around 1 p.m., police honors will be rendered outside.

After the rendering of honors, a procession will escort the fallen deputy to the burial at Brookside along the Eastex Freeway.

Deputy Almendarez, 51, was a 23-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Three suspects have been charged with capital murder in his death.

