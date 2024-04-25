Lawyer for Houston transplant program doctor, families agree on withheld court evidence

On Thursday, attorneys representing the families of deceased individuals waiting for organ transplants and Dr. J. Steve Bynon, Jr. mutually decided to come together on what information would be withheld from the court case. The court was scheduled to hear arguments about a temporary restraining order.

Families of deceased individuals who were awaiting organ transplants from Memorial Hermann Hospital are pursuing legal action amid concerns over the integrity of the hospital's transplant program.

RELATED: Families seek legal action over alleged Memorial Hermann organ transplant program irregularities

On Wednesday, representatives of these families announced their intention to file a temporary restraining order against Dr. J. Steve Bynon, Jr. - the head of Memorial Hermann's transplant program. The families are represented by Hastings Law Firm, a medical malpractice firm based in Houston.

John S. Bynon

On Tuesday, the firm filed a temporary restraining order against Dr. Bynon to prevent him from deleting or destroying any evidence that could help their clients show if their loved ones were improperly denied liver transplants.

RELATED: Houston doctor accused of withholding transplants faces temporary restraining order

Despite the allegations and legal action, both Memorial Hermann and UT Health, with which Dr. Bynon is affiliated, declined to comment on the restraining order. The Hastings Law Firm indicated that further legal steps may be taken as the situation unfolds.

"Dr. Bynon and Memorial Hermann owe a legal and ethical duty of full disclosure to the patients and families that have been affected," stated Hastings. "The first step of accountability is transparency. We will ensure that our clients get the answers they deserve and will push for full disclosure for all patients."