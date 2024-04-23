A temporary restraining order has been filed against a Houston doctor who is accused of withholding transplants from patients.

John S. Bynon is accused of denying patients life-saving liver transplants.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Memorial Hermann's Texas Medical Center liver transplant program inactivated

Dr. J. Steve Bynon Jr., 64, has practiced since 1981 and performed more than 800 procedures throughout his career, according to his bio on Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center's website.

John S. Bynon

His survival and surgical outcome rates are "among the best in the nation," the University of Texas' UTHealth Houston said in a statement.

As FOX 26 has previously reported, Memorial Hermann's Texas Medical Center liver transplant program was inactivated due to irregularities.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the document, three families claim that Bynon improperly excluded patients from receiving a liver transplant and depriving them of lifesaving care.

The document states that the family members are asking that all documents and data related to their family member's death be preserved and not modified or altered.

The transplant program is currently under federal investigation.

