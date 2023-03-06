Vehicle with 4-year-old stolen in Harris County, child safely located

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a vehicle with a 4-year-old child was stolen on Monday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred on the 5600 block of Aldine Bender.

Authorities tell FOX 26 the vehicle was left running.

Authorities said the vehicle was quickly located at the intersection of Mesa and Tidwell.

The child was located inside in the vehicle in good condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact police.