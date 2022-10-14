Vehicle involved in Clear Alert for missing Humble mom, son found in Nebraska

article

Authorities have found the vehicle in the Clear Alert for the missing mother and son in Humble.

Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the car Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, were reportedly driving in was found in Nebraska.

Officials say a chase occurred with help from the Nebraska State Police and the driver crashed out. A male driver was injured in the crash, but the extent is not known. The identity of the driver has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Deputies with HCSO put out a Clear Alert yesterday about the missing mother and son. They believed the two were driving in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door with a Texas license plate PGP2413.

They were last seen on Thursday morning in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble.

It is still an active scene, will provide further updates as they become available.