Clear Alert issued for missing mother, son last seen in Humble

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office need your help locating a missing mother and her son.

Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and 17-year-old Tyler Roenz.

Both were last seen on Thursday morning in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble.

Both are believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door bearing Texas license plate PGP2413.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 755-6056 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.