A major fire erupted after lightning struck a truck in Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities with Precinct 4 of the Harris County Constable's Office said the fire erupted at Collins Park, which is located in the 6700 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Officials said no injuries were reported.