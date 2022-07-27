Uvalde CISD to receive $1.25M state grant for trauma counseling

Uvalde CISD will be receiving a $1.25 million grant to provide trauma counseling for students and faculty affected by the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The grant, which is to be provided by Gov. Greg Abbott's Public Safety Office, will fund counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and community outreach efforts, as well as establish a district-wide trauma-informed counseling program.

"As the community of Uvalde continues to heal, Texas continues working to help improve security and aid in the recovery among students and educators," said Abbott in a statement. "This new source of funding will provide critical support to students, staff, and faculty in Uvalde as they continue to process the trauma from that day and grieve for the innocent lives lost. Working together, the Uvalde CISD will be better equipped to offer the assistance and resources the community needs to heal."

This additional funding comes after an initial $5 million to establish a long-term Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County to serve as a hub for community services, including access to critical mental health resources and $105.5 million to enhance school safety and mental health services in Uvalde and throughout Texas.