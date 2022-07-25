Uvalde elementary school principal placed on administrative leave

article

The attorney for the principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says the principal has been placed on administrative leave.

Mandy Gutierrez's attorney Ricardo Cedillo of San Antonio says Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell placed the Robb Elementary School principal on paid administrative leave Monday.

A legislative committee blamed Gutierrez and an assistant for knowing a lock to the classroom where the killings happened May 24 wasn't working.

Also on Monday, the district school board approved a three-week postponement of the start of the district school year until Sept. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.