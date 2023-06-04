There's been a lot of things going on in the Houston area and across Texas this past week including new bills passed and an impeachment.

During the week of May 29 to June 4, DC Young Fly's longtime partner Ms Jacky Oh! died at 32, a Utah school district banned the Bible, and Texas prosecutors can now share medical examiner's reports and video footage with select family members of the victims without making them available to the public. This allows the parents of Santa Fe High School shooting victims to view evidence from the shooting.

Here's a compilation of a few of the news stories from this week.

Former prosecutor Sean Teare running for Harris County District Attorney

Sean Teare, former prosecutor at the Harris County District Attorney's Vehicular Crimes Division, announced his campaign for Harris County District Attorney.

Teare made the announcement on his Twitter page saying in part, "it's time to build trust in our institutions again & have a working justice system for all."

Teare served as lead prosecutor for the Harris Co. DA's office's Vehicular Crimes Division prior to his resignation on February 10.

This news comes months after facing legal scrutiny by the DA's office for reportedly giving an unauthorized plea deal to a man who fled the scene of a deadly crash.

According to legal filings, Teare on his last day of employment with HCDA, extended the offer of "pre-trial intervention" to Mansoor Ali Abbasi, who is under felony indictment for failure to stop and render aid after "he crashed his SUV into Dontrae Broussard" on December 12, 2020.

Texas Victim's Evidence Bill, SB 435, becomes law: Santa Fe parents to view evidence from shooting

Parents of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are now viewing evidence from the tragic day after the passing of Senate Bill 435, the Victim’s Evidence Bill.

Five years after the shooting, the parents met with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office on May 30.

SB 435 went into law immediately which means prosecutors can now share medical examiner's reports and video footage with select family members of the victims without making them available to the public.

Some of the parents say the evidence they will be able to review includes body camera video from two law enforcement agencies and surveillance video.

DC Young Fly’s longtime partner, Ms Jacky Oh!, dead at 32

Ms Jacky Oh!, former "Wild 'N Out" star and DC Young Fly's longtime partner, has died, according to TMZ.

Sources say she died Wednesday in Miami. We don't have details yet about the cause of her death, but a since-deleted social media post claimed she was in Miami to undergo a "mommy makeover."

Ms Jacky Oh!'s real name was Jacklyn Smith, and she and DC met in 2015, the same year he made his premiere on MTV's hit show "Wild 'N Out."

TEA takeover of Houston ISD: New Superintendent Mike Miles, board of managers announced

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath named Mike Miles the new superintendent of Houston ISD on June 1 as the state's takeover of the district begins.

Miles is a former superintendent of Dallas ISD and a district in Colorado, as well as the founder and CEO of Third Future Schools, a network of public charter schools.

According to the TEA, Superintendent Miles began working Thursday under a 21-day interim contract until he receives formal approval from the Board of Managers.

7 suspects, including Itasca, Texas ISD superintendent, arrested in online solicitation of a minor sting

Seven suspects, including Michael Stevens, an Itasca ISD Superintendent, have been arrested in connection with an online solicitation of a minor sting on June 1.

A former coach, principal, and assistant principal in various districts around the state were also among those arrested.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen said Stevens planned to come to Houston to engage in sexual acts with a person he thought was a 15-year-old female.

Big-name Houston attorneys hired to present impeachment case against Ken Paxton

Prominent Texas attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin have been hired by a Texas House committee to present the case for impeachment against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

DeGuerin and Hardin both have a long list of famous clients and told reporters they were alarmed by the findings against Paxton.

The attorneys say they will present the case to the jury — in this case, Texas’ 31 state senators — as they would in any trial, which is set to begin no later than Aug. 28.

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, dodging default deadline

Two days before the deadline, President Joe Biden signed legislation on Saturday to lift the nation's debt ceiling, avoiding an unprecedented default on the federal government’s debt.

The Treasury Department had warned that the country would start running short of cash to pay all of its bills on Monday, which would have sent shockwaves through the U.S. and global economies.

According to officials, the final agreement suspends the debt limit until 2025 — after the next presidential election — and restricts government spending.

Teens tried to stop Cameron Robbins before he jumped off Bahamas cruise, passenger's parent says

A passenger on the Bahamas cruise ship says a group of students physically tried to stop Cameron Robbins from jumping off the ship near uninhabited Athol Island on May 24.

Robbins, 18 was on Blackbeard's Revenge sunset cruise with several hundred high school graduates from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and jumped overboard into what authorities called "shark-infested" waters around 9:30 p.m. on May 24.

A woman whose son was friends with Robbins and on the boat at the time told Fox News Digital that several students tried to grab Robbins before he took the plunge, but he broke free.

Utah district bans Bible in elementary, middle school 'due to vulgarity or violence'

The Bible was removed from the 72,000-student Davis School District in Utah elementary and middle schools after a parent was frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools. The parent was able to convince a suburban district that some of the Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children.

The book is still in the district's high schools. The review committee determined the Bible didn’t qualify under Utah's definition of what's pornographic or indecent, which is why it remains in high schools, Williams said.

