Five years after their children were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, parents are now viewing evidence from that tragic day following the passage of a new Texas law.

Parents met with the Galveston County District Attorney on Tuesday to go over the process after Governor Greg Abbott signed the Victim's Evidence Bill, SB 435, last week.

The law goes into effect immediately. Prosecutors can now share medical examiner's reports and video footage with select family members of the victims without making them available to the public.

Some of the parents of students who were killed in the Santa Fe school shooting spoke after their meeting with the DA. They say evidence they will be able to review includes body camera video from two law enforcement agencies and surveillance video.

A metal sculpture sits among flowers and other items left at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School on May 22, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Families are able to set up future appointments to view the evidence.

"Just what happened that day, more than just the stuff we've been fed or given or pieced together or, you know, snippet here, snippet there, maybe it'll give us a full view of start to finish what happened," says Gail McLeod, Kyle McLeod's mother.

"Everything that's been a question to me, everything that's been told to me, now I get to dot all those I’s and cross all those T's to know if it's true or not. And now my fight can continue to see what I can do to hold those people accountable," says Rosie Stone, Christopher Stone’s mother.

"We're never gonna get to trial, this guy's going to be clinically insane for the rest of his life. And so like why drag it out? So I'm gonna get my information, and I will choose to ignore probably the rest of the trial," says Rhonda Hart, Kimberly Vaughan’s mother.

Ten students and teachers were killed and 13 others were injured in the shooting at May 18, 2018. The admitted shooter has still not been deemed competent to stand trial.