Months after resigning from the Harris County District Attorney's Vehicular Crimes Division, Sean Teare announced his campaign for the next District Attorney.

Teare made the announcement on his Twitter page saying in part, "it's time to build trust in our institutions again & have a working justice system for all."

This news comes months after facing legal scrutiny by the DA's office for reportedly giving an unauthorized plea deal to a man who fled the scene of a deadly crash.

According to legal filings, Teare on his last day of employment with HCDA, extended the offer of "pre-trial intervention" to Mansoor Ali Abbasi, who is under felony indictment for failure to stop and render aid after "he crashed his SUV into Dontrae Broussard" on December 12, 2020.

Teare served as lead prosecutor for the Harris Co. DA's office's Vehicular Crimes Division prior to his resignation on February 10.

However, in the video announcement on Teare's Twitter post, he called out the incumbent Kim Ogg for what he described as mismatched priorities.

"I rejoined the District Attorney's Office in 2016 because I was sold a vision," he said. "A vision where we work to rehabilitate our nonviolent offenders, but the District Attorney's Office seems to be more interested in scoring cheap political points and pursuing political vendettas than serving our citizens."

"I look at this county and see so many people who are afraid of law enforcement instead of feeling protected," Teare continued. "Our home deserves a working justice system."