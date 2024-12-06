The Brief A man has been caught on camera stealing mail from mailboxes at the Waterside Village Apartments in Fort Bend County. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.



The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of mail theft in the areas of Fort Bend County and Richmond, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his right arm, was recorded on surveillance video stealing mail at Waterside Village Apartments on Oct. 30.

Surveillance photo of mail theft suspect

In the footage, the man is seen entering the mail room wearing a blue shirt and a green cap, placing a trash bag into a bin, then opening mailboxes and dumping their contents into the bin.

He is later observed leaving the area with the bin full of stolen mail.

The Postal Inspection Service is asking anyone with information to contact them at (713) 238-4499 and reference case number 4384236-MT.

USPIS advises you to take no action to apprehend the person yourself.