Expand / Collapse search

USPIS offer $100,000 reward for mail theft suspect in Richmond

By
Published  December 6, 2024 4:59pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Search underway for Fort Bend County mail thief

FOX 26 Reporter Jonathan Mejia has more as well as the reward being offered to identify and locate him.

The Brief

    • A man has been caught on camera stealing mail from mailboxes at the Waterside Village Apartments in Fort Bend County.
    • The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
    • Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

RICHMOND, Texas - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of mail theft in the areas of Fort Bend County and Richmond, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his right arm, was recorded on surveillance video stealing mail at Waterside Village Apartments on Oct. 30.

Surveillance photo of mail theft suspect

In the footage, the man is seen entering the mail room wearing a blue shirt and a green cap, placing a trash bag into a bin, then opening mailboxes and dumping their contents into the bin. 

Richmond Mail Theft: Surveillance video captures theft

The USPIS need your help locating this man who was captured stealing mail from mailboxes. Up to a $100,000 reward is being offered for information.

He is later observed leaving the area with the bin full of stolen mail.

The Postal Inspection Service is asking anyone with information to contact them at (713) 238-4499 and reference case number 4384236-MT.

USPIS advises you to take no action to apprehend the person yourself. 

The Source

  • FOX 26 Reporter Jonathan Mejia has more on what happened. 