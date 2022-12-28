Expand / Collapse search

US House banning staffers from downloading TikTok on its devices

FOX 26 Houston

The U.S. House is banning staffers from downloading TikTok on its devices.

In an email, the House Chief Administration officer announced the policy change effective immediately.

The ban impacts all house-managed devices citing "a number of security risks" with the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese company, Byte-Dance.