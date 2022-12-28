US House banning staffers from downloading TikTok on its devices

The U.S. House is banning staffers from downloading TikTok on its devices.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on December 20, 2022 in Culver City, California. Congress is pushing legislation to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app from most government device

In an email, the House Chief Administration officer announced the policy change effective immediately.

The ban impacts all house-managed devices citing "a number of security risks" with the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese company, Byte-Dance.