Harris County has announced that starting this week, all Uplift Harris Guaranteed Income Pilot applicants will receive a notification of their selection status for the program.

The notifications started going out on Monday.

The applicants will be notified through the preferred communication method they identified in their initial application.

Officials said the first monthly payment of $500 will be distributed to selected recipients as early as April 24.

The Uplift Harris Guaranteed Income Pilot selected 1,928 eligible households with an income below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive $500 monthly payments for 18 months.

The program was designed to provide financial assistance to low-income residents in Harris County.

Eligibility requirements included that applicants must reside in the county’s 10 identified high-poverty zip codes or be current participants of ACCESS Harris County. The zip codes include 77050, 77093, 77051, 77060, 77028, 77033, 77026, 77081, 77547, and 77091.

The Uplift Harris Guaranteed Income Pilot used a two-stage lottery system during the selection process. In the first stage, approximately 6,000 qualified applicants were randomly selected to advance to the second stage of the lottery system, which then determined the final 1,928 participants who will receive the payments.

The program received over 82,500 applications from Jan. 12 through Feb. 2.

Officials said the program is funded by a $20.5 million federal grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information about the Uplift Harris Pilot, click here.