



New details have been released by the Houston Police Department about the shooting of a mother in front of her 3-year-old son while she was driving.

The 34-year-old mother, Sherniqua Banks, was driving in her car with another passenger and her 3-year-old son, when she and a passenger were shot. Recently, Houston Police charged Dominique Menefee, 30, with murder and aggravated assault on Thursday.

RELATED:Houston crime: Person of interest sought in mother's fatal shooting with child aboard

In our recent report, Police received a shooting report at 2800 West Gulf Bank Road and found three people inside a crashed car.

Authorities say Banks was driving with a 41-year-old man sitting in the front passenger seat. Both Banks and the man were shot multiple times. Banks' 3-year-old son was riding in the back.

SUGGESTED: Breaking Bond: Ex-con allegedly murdered mother in front of her son after he was released on bond

Police believe Menefee thought the woman was following him and pursued her car. Breaking Bond, Randy Wallace sat down and spoke with Bank's mother, who believes that Menefee was trying to rob her.

According to police, Menefee is now on the run and Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward leading to his capture.