Houston crime: Person of interest sought in mother's fatal shooting with child aboard

The Houston Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man regarding the killing of a mom riding in a car with her 3-year-old son in the Acres Homes neighborhood of northwest Houston.

Dominique Menefee has been identified as someone with valuable information about the fatal shooting of Sherniqua Banks, 34, on September 7.

As the investigation continues, Dominique Menefee has been identified as someone who might have valuable information about this case.

Police received a shooting report at 2800 West Gulf Bank Road and found the victims inside a crashed vehicle.

Authorities say Banks was in the driver's seat, and an injured man, 41, was in the front passenger seat. Both were shot multiple times. Banks' 3-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was harmed.

Paramedics, upon arrival, pronounced Banks deceased and took the injured man to the hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

A witness reported that the victim's vehicle and another car were driving eastbound on West Gulf Bank Road when someone in the other car fired at them. The witness mentioned that the other car had a tire blowout and left the scene after hitting the curb.

According to reports, officers found a vehicle with similar damage and detained two individuals nearby. After questioning them, they were released without charges.

It is believed that a third person, the shooter, ran away on foot before officers arrived.

If you have information about Dominique Menefee's whereabouts or details related to this incident, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. You can also share information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.