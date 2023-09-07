A mother was killed and a man injured when someone shot into their vehicle with a three-year-old child in the backseat, Houston police say.

The shooting is under investigation in 2800 block of W. Gulf Bank Road, near W. Montgomery Road.

Around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting call and found an SUV crashed out on the side of the road.

Police say a female driver was found shot to death, and a male passenger was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Authorities say the woman’s 3-year-old child was in the backseat but wasn’t injured by the gunfire.

Police are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting but say they have two people detained for questioning and were able to speak with some witnesses as well.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles going very fast and then shots were fired from one of the vehicles. Police say a white vehicle was then seen leaving after the crash, going northbound on W. Montgomery Road and blowing out a tire as it turned.

An officer heard the information over the radio and responded to the area. Police say the officer located a white vehicle and two passengers attempting to change a tire. They were both taken to HPD headquarters for questioning.

The investigation continues. Police would like to speak with anyone who has information about the shooting or video of the incident.