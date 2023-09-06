Houston crime: Family of 17-year-old shot to death hope new development will lead to his killer

17-year-old Mike Rodriquez was driving his car when someone shot him in the head. His family is desperate to find out who did this and why.

"I miss him so much," said Mike's mother Leticia Klotz. "I can't believe this happened I want my son back."

Mike Rodriquez lost his life on April 27.

Police say the teen crashed his maroon Park Avenue into a parked car after he was shot in the head. It happened in the 800 block of Forest Ivy.

The killer didn't take anything, and it's not clear if Mike was targeted or the gunshot was random.

"I just want justice to be served, because it's not fair they took his life away over maybe nothing," Klotz said.

"I just wish I could take her pain away," said Diana Aguirre Mike's aunt. "But I can't, nobody can."

"Nothing can describe the way we feel," said Mike's sister Alizae Rodriguez. "I don't think anybody will ever feel the pain that we feel."

"I just miss his presence, him being here when I got home from work," said Steven Klotz, Mike's father.

On Wednesday, Houston Police released this surveillance photo. They are calling this young man a person of interest, and they need to talk to him.

Mike Rodriquez's family says he might be able to answer questions now haunting them.

"I want to know what happened to him who did this to him," his mother said.

Anyone with information should call HPD's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.