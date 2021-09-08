Unvaccinated city of Houston employees will get mandatory COVID-19 test

article

All city of Houston employees who are unvaccinated will undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Wednesday morning.

The mayor said he is signing an executive order requiring the mandatory testing twice monthly.

Employees will have to provide proof of testing on the 1st and 15th monthly or proof of vaccination to the City's Human Resources.

A month ago the city also initiated a mask mandate for all employees, in defiance of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order.

In a memo that was sent to city employees, Turner said, "all city employees able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall wear a face covering that fully covers the individual’s nose and mouth upon entering the city premises and while on city premises in an area where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."