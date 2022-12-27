Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County

A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend.

On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.

"She's getting in, he gets out the car, and walking towards us," says Carerra. "She closes the door and I press down on the gas and duck, because I didn't know if he had a gun."

Carerra says he had never seen the car before and noticed it taking the same route just moments before he stopped. As he sped away toward the interstate, he asks the female passenger to call 911. The white car can be seen on dashcam speeding up behind him.

"This guys is chasing us. He looks like he has a gun," says Carerra to the woman. Less than a minute later, the same vehicle pulls up in front of the Uber and the man gets out to approach the vehicle again.

"He opened the door and I hit reverse to go back," says Carerra. "When I got far enough, I ask her, who is this guy? What does he want from us? She said, "oh I think that's my boyfriend..." when she said that, I said, "Oh, no. You've got to get out."

After she gets out of the vehicle, Carerra speeds home and calls the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Deputies have taken his statement, but as of Tuesday, Carerra is waiting to hear back from them.

"She left a set of keys in my car. I left them with the sheriff's office," says Carerra. The keys include an Alfa Romeo key fob, pepper spray, and a sharp object - widely known as a Kubotan.

He also called Uber to report the incident that night, and a representative told him that it was up to him whether he wanted to report the incident to the police or not.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office issued these safety tips for people who believe they are being followed: