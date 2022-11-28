Houston police say an Uber driver was shot during an altercation with his passengers on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. at a gas station in the 2700 block of Quitman Street near Jensen Drive.

Police say the passengers had requested that they be taken to the gas station, but when they got there they demanded to be taken somewhere else.

The Uber driver refused, and the suspect opened the driver’s door and held a gun to the driver’s leg, police say.

According to HPD, the suspect demanded the driver’s phone and vehicle and then shot the driver when he refused.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his hip area.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot. The investigation into the shooting continues.