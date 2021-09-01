Two Tomball ISD employees pass away from COVID-19

article

The Tomball Independent School District has announced that two of its employees have passed away from COVID 19.

According to a statement, a bus driver and bus attendant passed away.

School officials did say the bus attendant never rode on a bus this school year.

"The district extends its deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the family and coworkers. During this challenging time, Tomball ISD has arranged for its crisis-grief counselors to visit the transportation department for anyone who may need assistance or encouragement," the statement added.

The names of the workers were not released by the district.