2 Houston shootings involved Crocs, cases of soda: HPD Chief shared recent crime statistics

Houston police are investigating two recent shootings, both unusual in nature. One involved shoes and another involved cases of soda.

In a new surveillance video released Wednesday, a suspect can be seen shooting someone outside a business along the 12500 block of Bissonett on Sept. 13. According to authorities, a homeless man had been sleeping near a business when an unknown person came up, grabbed his Crocs, and then pulled out a handgun.

The homeless person was shot several times but is expected to survive. The shooter left the scene in an unknown direction.

Then Tuesday evening, a possible thief was shot outside a gas station off 2402 S. Wayside. According to authorities, the man was shot in the back as he was running away with two cases of soda It’s unclear if the shooter will face any charges. The man who was shot is expected to survive.

"Ultimately, it’s up to the District Attorney’s Office if this will be a grand jury case or if anything, charges will be placed," said HPD Investigator K. Shaver.

At a Houston City Council meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Troy Finner shared recent crime statistics.

According to Chief Finner, violent crime numbers are down almost 10 percent this year compared to 2022. In addition, homicides decreased by 18 percent, and non-violent crimes are also down by four percent.

"You’re talking about 63 fewer homicides in comparison to 2022, that’s significant," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

On Wednesday, we asked Douglas Griffith what appears to be working so far in combatting crime.

"We have been receiving a lot of overtime to have more officers on the street," said Griffith. "I think that does help. It doesn’t matter how you look at it, more officers on the streets does equal less crime."

Authorities are glad to see the crime numbers decrease but admit they’d like to see them fall even more.

"Everyone still perceives that crime is out of control and rampant," said Griffith. "In certain areas, it’s still high. You have to take the precautions to protect yourself. But, overall crime is down."

So far no arrests have been made in the Crocs shooting case. If you have any information or recognize the shooter, you’re urged to contact the Houston Police Department.