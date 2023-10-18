The Harris Sheriff County Office is investigating a major crash on Northbound 99 south of Kingsland on Tuesday.

Deputies say around 10:12pm, a driver in a white Chevy Camaro was driving possibly over the speed limit and crashed into a white Toyota RAV4.

According to officials, a white Toyota RAV4 was seen traveling in the north direction along the main lanes, making its way towards Katy Freeway.

As the Camaro approached the rear of the RAV4, it drove fast in the same direction.

Deputies say the Camaro then lost control and hit the RAV 4 from behind.

A woman, 18, drove the Camaro with a 16-year-old female passenger, and a man drove the RAV 4, according to officials.

After the crash, the Camaro driver ran out of the car and left her passenger inside. Police were able to capture the driver hiding at a gas station nearby.

There were two women riding in the RAV 4, according to officials. The driver and one of the women suffered moderate injuries in the accident.

Both passengers were hospitalized, Deputies say.

The other woman in the car was ejected from the car during the crash. Officials say she was taken in a helicopter to a hospital, and is in critical condition.

While investigation, deputies say the Camaro driver did not show signs of intoxication, but was arrested for failure to stop and render aide.

As part of their investigation, officials said they plan to look at nearby businesses for videos. I may be able to capture the crash or flight of the Camaro driver on foot.

Deputies plan to create a full-scale drawing of the scene and then reconstruct it to find out how fast the Camaro traveled.