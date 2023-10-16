Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash on 10660 Eastex Freeway on Monday.

Around 10:00 pm, Deputies responded to calls of a major crash at the intersection of Eastex Feeder Rd and Little York in Northeast Harris County.

Eyewitnesses told authorities that a woman was driving northbound on the feeder road in a black Chevrolet sedan.

According to investigators, the woman may have run the red light, crashing into the Ford Expedition driven by a 19-year-old man.

Deputies described the driver of the ford as a Hispanic man.

The force of the Sedan's impact caused the Ford Expedition to rotate clockwise and flip over.

Deputies say the Ford Expedition's driver was not wearing a seat belt and ejected after impact. Medical personnel responding to the scene pronounced him dead.

The woman driving the sedan, remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Police say she did not have any major injuries.

Sheriff's deputies say the woman didn't seem drunk when they did a Field Sobriety Test on her. Officials did not give the results of her sobriety test.

In the event she is found to not have a disability, she could be charged with murder or intoxication manslaughter, according to officials.

Officials say there is still an investigation underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

