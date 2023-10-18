The Houston Police Department is looking for a man who committed an aggravated robbery on 12551 Bissonnet on Sept. 13.

Around 2:50am, police said a homeless man was sleeping outside a business when a man approached him and tried to steal his crocs.

According to officials, the man pulled out his gun and shot the man multiple times, when he tried to stop the gunman from stealing his shoes.

Police say the man was seen on a surveillance camera running away after the shooting. The man was also seen on camera returning to scene when the man was sleeping.

The homeless man suffered gunshot wounds in his the right leg, left leg, right arm, hand and chest. Police say the man was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

The shooter was described by police as black, 19 years old, 5'11" tall, weighing 108 pounds with a light mustache and an afro. He was last seen wearing black jacket.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477),