Houston police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Midtown early Thursday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fannin Street near Taum Street.

According to police, a homeless man had been sleeping in a vacant building in the area when someone shot him in the stomach.

The wounded man went to a high-rise and began knocking on the door. Police say a security guard called an ambulance for him.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Fannin Street.

He was transported to the hospital and was taken into surgery.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.