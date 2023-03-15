Montgomery Co. authorities looking for burglary suspects pretending to be Door Dash

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying several suspects pretending to be Door Dash.

Authorities said the incident occurred on March 5 at a home on Emerald Vista Drive in the Harmony Subdivision in Spring.

That's when a woman knocked on the door and announced herself as Door Dash.

The woman lingered outside the house from 1:20 a.m. until approximately 2 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Texas Education Agency announces takeover of Houston ISD

Authorities said while the woman was at the front door, four male suspects caused damage to the outside of the home, but were unable to get inside.

The female suspect is said to have a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and another floral tattoo on her wrist.

All suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

If you know who the suspects are, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 option 3 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and reference case #23A065670.