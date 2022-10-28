Two prisoners escaped bus in Polk County, later caught in the woods

article

A bus taking prisoners to Polk County had two inmates escape into the woods.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported on Friday around 1:30 p.m. two prisoner buses were taking prisoners from Houston to a correctional facility in Louisiana.

As the buses were going through a rural area, one bus had a tire issue on State Highway 190 E near FM 1276, according to officials. The buses had to stop for officers to repair the tire and while they were fixing it, two inmates managed to escape and ran into a wooded area.

Officers say they were able to quickly find the prisoners and arrest them.

Before escaping, one of the inmates grabbed an unsecured firearm from the front of the bus officials say. Officers were able to find it in the line of the woods and reported no one was injured.

Both escapees were taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with felony escape.

Reports say the incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending at this time.