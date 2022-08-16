Two gang members in critical condition after shootout, police say

Two gang members are in critical condition after a shootout in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 6600 block of Hillcroft St.

Officers responded to the shooting call and found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

MORE: 15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects

They were taken in critical condition to local hospitals, where they were undergoing surgery at last check.

Police say both men were in a shootout with another suspect, who is still unknown.

Investigators determined one of the men just got out of prison two days ago and is a documented gang member.

RELATED: Final MS-13 gang member sentenced for 2016 deadly ambush of teenage boy

The shooting is still under investigation.