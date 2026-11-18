The Brief The Harris County Fire Marshals Office says two smaller fires reportedly occurred in the week before the Nov. 17 explosion at the Clean Harbors facility near La Porte. The office told FOX 26 it received no reports of either earlier fire before the blast. Investigators learned about them while examining the scene and interviewing employees. Investigators say flammable vapors ignited inside a tank used to treat hazardous liquid waste. One worker was taken to the hospital, and Deer Park officials said the worker was in stable condition.



Harris County fire investigators say they learned about two earlier fires at Clean Harbors only after Tuesday night’s explosion sent a worker to the hospital. The Fire Marshals Office told FOX 26 it had received no reports of either fire before the blast. The City of Deer Park separately said it was unaware of any prior issues at the facility.

What we know:

The explosion happened Tuesday night at the Clean Harbors facility on Independence Parkway South. The Harris County Fire Marshals Office says hydrocarbon vapors ignited inside a tank used to treat hazardous liquid waste, causing an explosion and fire.

One worker was taken to the hospital. Deer Park officials said the worker was in stable condition and that crews extinguished the fire. The city said its air monitoring system detected no hazardous readings, and officials did not issue a shelter-in-place order.

The Fire Marshals Office said investigators found evidence of two smaller fires involving the same treatment process. During their Nov. 17 and 18 scene examination, investigators saw fire patterns associated with the earlier incidents. They learned more about the fires through interviews with facility employees.

What we don't know:

The Fire Marshals Office could not provide specific dates for the two earlier fires. It said it received no reports of either one before the explosion and could not confirm whether another agency was notified or responded.

Investigators also have yet to establish whether Clean Harbors took the affected equipment out of service after either fire or, if it did, when operations resumed. FOX 26 asked Clean Harbors whether it shut down or inspected the equipment after each incident and which agencies, if any, it notified.

Investigators say the tank had a pressurized nitrogen system designed to reduce the risk of flammable vapors igniting. The tank was also connected to an incineration system designed to treat those vapors through controlled combustion. Investigators have identified where the vapors ignited. The specific ignition source and the circumstances that allowed the vapors to catch fire remain undetermined.

What they're saying:

In a written response to FOX 26, the Fire Marshals Office said its investigators had completed their on-scene examination and released initial findings. The formal investigative report was still pending. The office said it may supplement its findings as more information becomes available and that determining how the safeguards operated may require further engineering, operational or regulatory review.

The City of Deer Park said Clean Harbors is conducting its own investigation and that the city is pressing for answers about Tuesday’s explosion and earlier incidents. The city also said it uses both its own continuous air monitoring equipment and an independent contractor.

What's next:

The Fire Marshals Office says it will continue coordinating with other agencies that have investigative or regulatory responsibilities. FOX 26 is seeking records that could establish when the earlier fires occurred, who learned about them and what Clean Harbors did before Tuesday’s explosion.