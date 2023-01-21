Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in southwest Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but Houston police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check. Officials say someone said there was a smell coming from their neighbor's apartment in Forum Park.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found two bodies. Officials later determined the deaths to be a possible murder-suicide.

No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.