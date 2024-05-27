Expand / Collapse search
Two apparent drowning victims found in small lake, Houston police investigating

By
Updated  May 27, 2024 3:34pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene after two apparent drowning victims were found in a small lake, authorities said. 

Details are limited, but authorities said they were called out to the 9700 block of Windwater. 

Officials said both victims appear to be adult males. 

There were no obvious signs of foul play, officials stated. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 