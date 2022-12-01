TSU Police Chief explains with FOX 26 as to why she's suing the university

Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young tells FOX 26 she’s suing the university, so the truth can come out.

She claims TSU is retaliating against her because she told officers to stop acting as personal assistants for TSU President, Dr. Lecia Crumpton-Young.

"They’re not there to take her to the beauty shop or grocery store," the police chief said.

Shortly after admonishing officers, Young said an anonymous fraud complaint was filed against her. The complaint alleged Young had approved overtime hours that officers didn’t work.

Several weeks later, she said university leaders told her she’d be terminated based on the fraud complaint and an audit.

But Young’s attorney Ben Hall contends TSU broke state law by not providing Young with a signed complaint. He also said they never gave her an opportunity to respond.

In a statement, TSU said it did provide Young with a signed complaint on August 25, 2022.

TSU also said it "will continue to handle this personnel matter and allegations of fraud within the appropriate private and legal forums and out of the media."