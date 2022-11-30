Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university

Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university.

Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president.

She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants" for the university president.

Soon after expressing her concerns, Young claims an anonymous complaint was filed against her, and she was informed The Board of Regents planned to terminate her.

Young is asking a judge for a restraining order to prevent TSU from taking any disciplinary action, until after an evidentiary hearing.

FOX 26 reached out to Texas Southern University for comment but has not heard back yet, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.