Travis James Mullis has his execution date set after being convicted of the murder of his infant son in 2008.

On Wednesday, it was announced by a Galveston County District Court Judge Jeth Jones that the 37-year-old who spent 13 years on death row will be sentenced to death on Sept. 24, 2024.

Millis confessed to killing his 3-month-old son in January 2008. According to officials, he put his son, Alijah Mullis, on the side of the road at the far east end of Seawall Boulevard and admitted to "stomping on his skull until it collapsed."

Travis Mullis

Authorities say the Texas man told officials he sexually assaulted his son, however, those charges were not pursued by the court.

The execution date was set at the request of the Galveston County First Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen.