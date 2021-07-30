TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming road closures in Houston this weekend
article
HOUSTON - Houstonians should plan for road closures this weekend.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
According to Houston Transtar, from Friday at 9:00 p.m, until 5:00 a.m Sunday morning, all northbound lanes from Franklin to Hogan-Crockett Street will be closed.
Also beginning tonight at 9:00 p.m, all westbound lanes from Imperial Valley to Hardy Toll Road will be closed until Monday 5:00 a.m.
STAY ON TOP OF THE TRAFFIC BY CLICKING HERE
The eastbound Post Oak exit on the Westpark Tollway will also be closed from 9:00 p.m. Friday night until 5:00 a.m Monday morning, so drivers may need to take the Westpark Drive exit instead.
For more information, visit houstontranstar.org.
Advertisement