TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming road closures in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - Houstonians should plan for road closures this weekend. 

According to Houston Transtar, from Friday at 9:00 p.m, until 5:00 a.m Sunday morning, all northbound lanes from Franklin to Hogan-Crockett Street will be closed. 

Also beginning tonight at 9:00 p.m, all westbound lanes from Imperial Valley to Hardy Toll Road will be closed until Monday 5:00 a.m.

The eastbound Post Oak exit on the Westpark Tollway will also be closed from 9:00 p.m. Friday night until 5:00 a.m Monday morning, so drivers may need to take the Westpark Drive exit instead. 

For more information, visit houstontranstar.org

