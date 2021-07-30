TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming road closures in Houston this weekend

article

Houstonians should plan for road closures this weekend.

According to Houston Transtar, from Friday at 9:00 p.m, until 5:00 a.m Sunday morning, all northbound lanes from Franklin to Hogan-Crockett Street will be closed.

Also beginning tonight at 9:00 p.m, all westbound lanes from Imperial Valley to Hardy Toll Road will be closed until Monday 5:00 a.m.

The eastbound Post Oak exit on the Westpark Tollway will also be closed from 9:00 p.m. Friday night until 5:00 a.m Monday morning, so drivers may need to take the Westpark Drive exit instead.

For more information, visit houstontranstar.org.

