Tornado watch for several Houston-area counties until 9 p.m. Friday

A tornado watch is in effect for several Houston-area counties on Friday afternoon.

The tornado watch was issued for Austin, Chambers, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller and Washington counties until 9 p.m. Friday.

The entire area is under a slight risk for severe weather, with the best shot at seeing storms between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. A few storms could produce gusty winds and large hail.

The risk for showers will drop quickly on Saturday and the skies will be clearing by the afternoon. Sunday will be a warm day with highs reaching the middle 80s. The week starts off nice with the next chance for rain coming on Wednesday.

What to during if a Tornado Warning is issued in your area

Be Prepared. Have a safe room available and be ready to shelter quickly if a Tornado Warning is issued for your area or if you suspect a tornado is near. Bring pets indoors and delay travel until the threat of severe weather has passed.

In the event a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, you are encouraged to:

Get In: Get inside a sturdy structure, find shelter in an interior room, away from windows.

Get Low: Seek shelter on the lowest floor possible, or underground, if possible.

Hold On: Grab on to a sturdy object and hold on.