Montgomery County fire: 1 injured in 2-alarm fire near Lake Conroe
HOUSTON - One person was taken to the hospital following a 2-alarm fire near Lake Conroe on Tuesday, officials said.
What we know:
According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office, the fire sparked up on Poe Drive, near Walden Road around 2:30 p.m.
Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)
Officials said when firefighters arrived, they found a fire coming from a two-story condo.
We're told there was some construction going on at the complex.
Authorities said the person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office