Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County fire: 1 injured in 2-alarm fire near Lake Conroe

By
Published  January 13, 2026 4:19pm CST
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • One person was taken to the hospital following a 2-alarm fire near Lake Conroe on Tuesday, officials said.
    • According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office, the fire sparked up on Poe Drive, near Walden Road around 2:30 p.m.
    • Officials said when firefighters arrived, they found a fire coming from the two-story apartment complex.

HOUSTON - One person was taken to the hospital following a 2-alarm fire near Lake Conroe on Tuesday, officials said. 

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office, the fire sparked up on Poe Drive, near Walden Road around 2:30 p.m.

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

Officials said when firefighters arrived, they found a fire coming from a two-story condo. 

We're told there was some construction going on at the complex. 

Authorities said the person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Source: Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office

Montgomery CountyNews