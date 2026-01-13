Montgomery County fire: 1 injured in 2-alarm fire near Lake Conroe

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital following a 2-alarm fire near Lake Conroe on Tuesday, officials said. According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office, the fire sparked up on Poe Drive, near Walden Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said when firefighters arrived, they found a fire coming from the two-story apartment complex.



One person was taken to the hospital following a 2-alarm fire near Lake Conroe on Tuesday, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office, the fire sparked up on Poe Drive, near Walden Road around 2:30 p.m.

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

Officials said when firefighters arrived, they found a fire coming from a two-story condo.

We're told there was some construction going on at the complex.

Authorities said the person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.