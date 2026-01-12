Willis teen reunites with care team after almost dying from the flu

The Brief A Willis teenager nearly died after the flu triggered heart failure. She was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital and placed on life support. Allie Endo reunites with the flight nurse from TCH's Kangaroo Care and a doctor who helped save her life. Her family calls her recovery a miracle.



Fifteen-year-old Allie Endo from Willis went from a normal teenager with the flu to fighting for her life after developing sudden heart failure.

She was airlifted by helicopter to Texas Children’s Hospital, placed into a medically induced coma and supported by advanced life-saving machines for ten days. After three weeks in the hospital, she recovered and has returned to marching band and everyday life.

Teen developed heart failure after experiencing flu symptoms

The backstory:

Allie developed flu symptoms that quickly worsened. As her heart began to fail, emergency crews called in a flight team to transport her to Texas Children’s Hospital. Within minutes of landing, doctors placed her on advanced life support. Ten days later, Allie woke up. Three weeks after arriving, she was released from the hospital.

Before getting sick, Allie was a typical teenager who loved playing in the marching band. Her mom says their world collapsed when doctors realized how critical her condition was. Today, Allie is back doing what she loves, but with a new perspective on life.

What they're saying:

"My heart was pounding. I was very scared, but I knew I was in the right hands," says Allie.

"Knowing how delicate her heart was, I knew I only had minutes to get her where she needed to be," flight nurse Melissa Campbell says.

"They saved my baby. I don’t think we’d be here without them and their decisions," Allie’s mother, Mandy shares.

"Prior to her arrival, we had already contacted surgeons, cardiology, ICU and anesthesia so everyone was ready," explains Dr. Basheer Ahmed, TCH's Kangaroo Crew Director.

Dangers of the flu

Why you should care:

This story highlights how quickly the flu can turn life-threatening, especially in children. Doctors say early treatment and paying attention to warning signs can save lives.

Severe flu complications in children are rare but dangerous. Medical experts urge families to take symptoms seriously and consider vaccination.

By the numbers:

For the ongoing flu season, the CDC reports:

As of early January 2026, an estimated 11 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths.

What you can do:

Doctors recommend getting vaccinated, monitoring flu symptoms closely and seeking immediate care if symptoms worsen.

Allie gets back to normal life

Allie’s story is a reminder of the life-saving care available right here in Houston. Her family says they will forever be grateful to Texas Children’s Hospital.

What's next:

Allie plans to continue marching band and focus on school while attending follow-up medical appointments.

Dig deeper:

